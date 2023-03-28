Court overturns council's addition of a department store to a conservation area that would have stopped it being razed for housing

A council's decision to add a 1950s Debenham's department store - which a developer wants to replace with 226 homes and commercial units - to a conservation area, thus preventing its demolition, has been overturned by a judge, who found the officers' report to be "misleading".

by Court reporter

