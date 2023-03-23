Housing Land Supply Watch: Council can use figure one third lower than core strategy requirement for housing land supply calculation, finds inspector
An inspector has found that an authority in Oxfordshire was right to use a local housing need figure derived from the government’s standard method requirement, which is one third lower than that set out in its core strategy, to calculate its five-year housing land supply position.
