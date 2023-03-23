Ten key things you need to know from the past week

1. The government published a consultation on its new system that it intends to replace the existing environmental impact assessment (EIA) and strategic environmental assessment (SEA) regimes. More

2. Planning authorities will be able to dictate the proportion of developers’ contributions to affordable housing and infrastructure that are delivered through low-cost homes on-site, government proposals for the new levy intended to replace most section 106 agreements revealed. More

3. Inspectors advised the Metropolitan Borough of Solihull to pause its local plan until proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) are finlised, and its leaders “reluctantly” agreed. More

4. Obtaining planning permission to extend residential properties in the green belt is likely to be significantly harder following an important High Court ruling, which found that a homeowner’s extension was disproportionate to the original building, even if not to his existing house. More

5. South Oxfordshire District Council and Vale of White Horse District Council both labelled a neighbouring council’s proposed use of a housing need figure 74 per cent higher than its standard method requirement “unsustainable and hostile”, eight months after a joint plan for the region was scrapped following a failure to agree on housing need. More

6. A development of 200 homes in the town of Great Dunmow in Essex was allowed on appeal, despite a lack of any affordable homes, after an inspector concluded that was outweighed by the fact that it would fund a replacement school. More

7. Harrogate Borough Council narrowly approved plans by the government’s housing delivery agency to build 1,300 homes on an army barracks. More

8. A 186,000-square metre logistics project was approved by South Gloucestershire Council on a partly-greenfield site after officers concluded that its economic benefits and the size of the developer’s financial contributions would outweigh the harm to the character of the local landscape. More

9. Shropshire’s southern planning committee has approved a solar farm on green belt land on the grounds that the economic, social and environmental benefits were “very special circumstances” that justified the development. More

10. The government published a technical consultation on its proposed new infrastructure levy, and we revealed the 24 crucial things you need to know about the government’s proposals. More