Vote in Planning’s annual law survey: responses to be completed by 31 March

The form, which takes no more than five minutes to complete, needs to be submitted by Friday 31 March 2023.

The survey, which will be published in May 2023, provides readers of Planning with up-to-date information on the most admired barristers, law firms and solicitors, based on the opinions of professionals who use legal services.

By completing this form, readers can help maximise the usefulness of the survey as a resource for choosing providers of legal services.

Submitting a return also helps to ensure that good legal professionals receive fair recognition for their work.

The link is sent out to selected individuals to guard against voting being skewed by disproportionate participation by particular regions or organisations.

If you would like to vote in the survey, but have not received an invitation, please email richard.garlick@haymarket.com with the subject line ‘form request’.

We will then send you a survey form, subject to checking whether you are part of an eligible group, or if your participation would skew the survey.

Solicitors are invited to vote in the barrister categories, but are not asked to vote for other solicitors. Local authority planning officers, planning consultants, and developers are invited to vote in the solicitor categories. Barristers are not invited to vote in the survey.

Responses are checked to ensure they come from people to whom we have sent invitations. Votes will be treated as strictly confidential.