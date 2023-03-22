Room 106, ep39: The government’s latest plans for replacing section 106 agreements, the developers on Gove’s ‘planning prohibition’ hit list and the spring Budget

Listen as the Planning team covers the most important news of the past week, including the implications of chancellor Jeremy Hunt's first Budget and the latest on the planning secretary's attempts to make developers fix unsafe buildings.

