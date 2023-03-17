Councils will be able to dictate proportion of developer contributions that comprise onsite affordable homes, government proposals reveal
Planning authorities will be able to dictate the proportion of developers’ contributions to affordable housing and infrastructure that are delivered through low-cost homes on-site, government proposals for the new levy intended to replace most section 106 agreements published today reveal.
