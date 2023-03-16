TRANSCRIPT: Room 106, ep36: What the appointment of new planning minister Rachel Maclean means for the sector PLUS the implications of draft changes to national planning policy requiring the promotion of ‘beauty’ and energy efficiency, and restricting farmland development
Read the full transcript of the 36th episode of Room 106 covering some of the most important proposed changes to the UK's flagship planning policy, plus key news from past week
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.