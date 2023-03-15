RTPI backs housebuilders in warning government not to allow councils to consider applicants’ past behaviour
The government’s proposal to allow the past behaviour of applicants to be taken into account when determining applications contradicts a “long-standing” legal principle, and would see an additional burden placed on already “overworked” local authority planning officers, MPs have been told.
