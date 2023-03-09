Council leader asks Gove to allow it to cut housing target in adopted local plan following proposed NPPF changes

A “frustrated” leader of a Berkshire council has asked the secretary of state to allow it to retrospectively reduce the housing target in its adopted local plan following proposed changes to national planning rules, claiming that the strategy "increasingly feels out of step with the emerging national position of the government".

by Toby Porter

