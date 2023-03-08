Ep37: How councils could raise fees by 35 per cent under government proposals, what we know about Labour’s intentions for the planning system, and the implications of a court ruling for prior approval of upward extensions
Listen as the Planning team talks about key news from the past fortnight, including proposals to allow councils to raise planning application fees this summer if they agree to a wider range of performance metrics.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.