MP tables new bill to allow councils to seek affordable housing from permitted development conversions
A Conservative MP has tabled a private members bill that would allow local authorities to apply an affordable housing obligation to developers carrying out commercial-to-residential conversions allowed under permitted development (PD) rights in order to address what she described as an “urgent” need for more low-cost homes.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.