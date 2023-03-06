Natural England reliant on 'stretched' councils to enforce biodiversity net gain, official confirms
The nature regulator will not undertake direct enforcement of the incoming biodiversity net gain duty, an official has said, with the burden set to fall largely on local planning authorities which the regulator hopes will be able to secure funds partly through levying a charge on developers.
