Councils with up-to-date plans tell Gove that plan for transition to new system will ‘seriously penalise’ them

A group of 11 local planning authorities have written to the secretary of state for levelling up to express their “significant concern” about the proposed transition to the new local plan system, which is being brought forward by the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, arguing that the plans will penalise “high performing” authorities with up-to-date plans in place.

by Samantha Eckford