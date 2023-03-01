Authorities that lose too many appeals after ignoring officer advice face penalties under government’s proposed ‘broadened’ performance framework
Local planning authorities face a “wider range” of new government performance targets proposed as a quid pro quo for this summer’s proposed increase in application fees, including a goal that would penalise councils that lose too many appeals against refusals that were taken against officer advice.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.