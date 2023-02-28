Room 106, ep36: What the appointment of new planning minister Rachel Maclean means for the sector PLUS the implications of draft changes to national planning policy requiring the promotion of ‘beauty’ and energy efficiency, and restricting farmland development
In this bonus episode, the Planning team looks at the new planning minister's track record and delves further into the implications of proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework regarding design, building energy efficiency and farmland development
