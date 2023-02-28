Government proposes up to 35% application fee increase ‘this summer’, plus annual inflationary rises and ring-fencing for planning purposes
The government has announced plans to adjust planning application fees annually in line with inflation, following an initial rise of up to 35 per cent this summer, with any additional funds raised by the proposed fee increases to be ring fenced for use by local authority planning teams.
