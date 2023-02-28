Government proposes up to 35% application fee increase ‘this summer’, plus annual inflationary rises and ring-fencing for planning purposes

The government has announced plans to adjust planning application fees annually in line with inflation, following an initial rise of up to 35 per cent this summer, with any additional funds raised by the proposed fee increases to be ring fenced for use by local authority planning teams.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.