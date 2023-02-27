Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects reforms: action plan
This action plan sets out the reforms to the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) regime with the aim to ensure the system can support future infrastructure needs by making the system better, faster, greener, fairer and more resilient. The action plan sets out how the reforms will be delivered across government (including the Planning Inspectorate) to meet these objectives.
