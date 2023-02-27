UK's 'unpredictable' town and country planning system has created 4 million-home backlog, says think tank report

The 1947 Town and Country Planning Act has created an "unpredictable" planning system responsible for a deficit of 4.3 million homes across the UK in the past 70 years and should be replaced with a new "flexible zoning system", according to a report by the Centre for Cities think tank.

by Michael Donnelly