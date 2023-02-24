More than a third of English councils cannot show a five year housing land supply, finds Planning research

The latest version of Planning’s Housing Land Supply Index has found that more than a third of English planning authorities are unable to meet the five year housing land supply requirement. It also reveals the 15 authorities that have lost their five year housing land supply position since June, the 15 with the most marginal figures and the 11 that have gained a five year supply.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.