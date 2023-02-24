More than a third of English councils cannot show a five year housing land supply, finds Planning research

The latest version of Planning’s Housing Land Supply Index has found that more than a third of English planning authorities are unable to meet the five year housing land supply requirement. It also reveals the 15 authorities that have lost their five year housing land supply position since June, the 15 with the most marginal figures and the 11 that have gained a five year supply.

by Samantha Eckford