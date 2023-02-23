CIL Watch: Former minister backs think tank report claiming that new levy may make ‘bad’ affordable housing situation ‘worse’
A think tank has warned in a report backed by a former housing department minister that the government’s proposed new infrastructure levy is “liable to make a bad situation worse” and could result in the delivery of “far less” on-site affordable housing than is currently being delivered.
