What national policy support for improving energy efficiency would mean for planners
For the first time, the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) would provide backing for efforts to adapt buildings to make them more energy efficient, if draft changes are confirmed. Practitioners have highlighted the importance of planners taking account of heritage issues when considering such proposals.
