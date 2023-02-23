Room 106, ep35: The government postpones some biodiversity net gain requirements, the levelling-up department’s new director of planning is leaving and more councils delay local plans

Listen as the Planning team covers the most important news from the past fortnight, including what planners need to know about the government's decision to postpone parts of its biodiversity net gain requirements and the implications of the levelling-up department’s new director of planning leaving after just four months

