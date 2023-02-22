Council cites economic benefits in allowing ‘world’s biggest studio complex’ on green belt land
A film studio has been granted outline planning consent for a 131,170 square metre expansion on green belt land to make it the “biggest studio complex in the world”, after planning officers found that the project’s economic benefits contributed to providing the “very special circumstances” required to justify approval.
