Defra delays introduction of biodiversity net gain requirements for small sites to ‘lessen initial burdens’ on councils

The government has announced that small sites will not be required to meet new biodiversity net gain requirements until April 2024, five months after it will become mandatory on larger sites, to allow local planning authorities and developers more time to prepare for a “high volume” of applications.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.