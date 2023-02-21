Defra delays introduction of biodiversity net gain requirements for small sites to ‘lessen initial burdens’ on councils
The government has announced that small sites will not be required to meet new biodiversity net gain requirements until April 2024, five months after it will become mandatory on larger sites, to allow local planning authorities and developers more time to prepare for a “high volume” of applications.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.