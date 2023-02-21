Inspector blocks Surrey council’s attempt to remove draft plan’s green belt sites but suggests examination pause until ‘greater certainty’ on government policy

A planning inspector has rejected a Surrey council's attempt to remove all of its green belt sites from its submitted draft strategy as it relies on emerging, rather than current government policy, but said that she would be “receptive” to a request to pause the examination of the plan until the government has clarified its position.

by Samantha Eckford