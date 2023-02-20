Inspectors warn council that current local plan 'unsound' and needs further green belt release
Inspectors have advised a Midlands council that its draft local plan is currently "unsound" due to its failure to take account of the housing and employment needs of neighbouring authorities, telling it to revisit the sustainability appraisal underpinning the strategy and suggesting it is likely to have to release further green belt land.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.