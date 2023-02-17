Council declares halt to local plan site work until government ‘clarifies flexibility of housing targets’
An authority in the South West of England has become the latest to delay work on its local plan, after it agreed that “no further discussions” about identifying potential sites for the 20,000-home strategy will take place until the government has clarified its position on housing targets.
