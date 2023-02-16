Local Plan Watch: Cambs councils to boost joint plan’s housing need by 16 per cent to support job growth

Two Cambridgeshire councils preparing a joint plan have proposed a housing need 16 per cent higher than the figure included in previous versions of the draft plan in order to support job growth, but have warned that it may not be “reasonable or realistic” to be able to fully meet this requirement.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.