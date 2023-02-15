High Court judge rejects NHS trust's challenge to 2,750-home permission over healthcare 'funding gap'
A judge has upheld a planning permission for a 2,750-home scheme, dismissing an NHS trust’s "troubling" argument that the local authority should have required the developer to contribute to the costs of short-term healthcare provision for the new residents and suggesting that ministers should consider the wider issues raised by the case.
