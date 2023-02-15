Gove’s constituency council delays local plan over proposed national planning policy changes
The council representing the housing secretary’s own Surrey constituency has become the latest authority to delay the timetable for its local plan, which proposes delivering almost 3,000 new homes over the next 15 years, citing the government’s proposed changes to national planning policy as the reason.
