Room 106, ep34: The timeline for implementing the proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework and what the revisions would mean for councils in England’s biggest urban areas

In this bonus episode the Planning team delves further into the draft changes in the NPPF, including which amendments are due to be introduced first, covers the appointment of yet another housing and planning minister and rounds up the key news of the past week.

