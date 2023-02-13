Minister cuts size of two more councils’ orders blocking commercial-to-resi PD right
The housing secretary has slashed the size of two areas of north London due to be covered by a direction disapplying a controversial commercial-to-residential permitted development right and has revised a similar direction covering Norwich city centre, arguing that the councils had not taken a "sufficiently targeted approach" when drawing up their proposals.
