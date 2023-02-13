Council decides to use housing requirement 35 per cent lower than local plan figure to meet five year supply target
An Oxfordshire council is to start using a housing requirement based on the government’s ‘standard method’ that is 35 per cent lower than its current local plan homes figure and would allow it to reach its required five-year land supply target, following an updated housing need study and review of its policies.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.