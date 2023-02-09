Court of Appeal quashes council's 'irrational' consent for 'bridge to nowhere' to support 826 homes
A council's planning permission for what has been described as a "bridge to nowhere" to support an 826-home scheme has been quashed by the Court of Appeal, after judges found that members had wrongly failed to consider the wider impacts of the housing development alongside the infrastructure.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.