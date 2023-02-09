Court of Appeal quashes council's 'irrational' consent for 'bridge to nowhere' to support 826 homes

A council's planning permission for what has been described as a "bridge to nowhere" to support an 826-home scheme has been quashed by the Court of Appeal, after judges found that members had wrongly failed to consider the wider impacts of the housing development alongside the infrastructure.

by Court reporter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.