Natural England publishes new framework setting out voluntary standards to help planners increase ‘green infrastructure’

The government’s conservation agency has published new guidance to help planners and developers boost the level of “green infrastructure” in new schemes - including a 40 per cent target in urban areas - although environmental groups have warned that its impact will be limited so long as the framework remains voluntary.

by Samantha Eckford, David Blackman and Tess Colley

