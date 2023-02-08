Council must go to High Court to quash permission ‘granted in error’ for AONB pub-to-holiday let conversion
A council has been forced to take High Court action to quash one of its permissions after it mistakenly used its delegated powers to approve plans to convert a pub into a holiday home when the number of objections dictated that it should have been decided by planning committee members.
