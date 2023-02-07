Room 106, ep33: What planners need to know about the government’s new Environmental Improvement Plan, plus Gove’s plan to force developers to fix unsafe buildings
Join the Planning team as they discuss the key news of the past week, including the government's latest plan for the environment, a judge's ruling that an inspector "erred in law" citing "confusing" planning guidance, and how the housing secretary plans to get tough with developers
