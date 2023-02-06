Minister slashes size of council's order blocking commercial-to-resi PD right by two-thirds
The housing secretary has slashed the size of an area in Brighton due to be covered by a direction disapplying controversial commercial-to-residential permitted development rights by 67 per cent, arguing that the local authority had not taken a "sufficiently targeted approach" when drawing up its proposals.
