How a proposed national policy change would make it harder for urban councils to meet their housing need
The enshrining in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) of an ‘uplift’ to the housing need levels for councils in England’s biggest urban areas is set to make the figures even more challenging to meet, say practitioners, though other proposed NPPF tweaks could give them a get-out clause.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.