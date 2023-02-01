Inspectors recommend deletion of 2,000-home green belt garden village from emerging plan

Planning inspectors have said that a 2,000-home garden village site, which would have required 116 hectares of land to be released from the green belt, should be deleted from a Berkshire council’s emerging plan in order for the document to be found sound, citing concerns about the scheme's “substantive encroachment” into the green belt.

by Samantha Eckford