Judge recommends update to 'confusing' planning guidance on amending permissions after overturning inspector's housing refusal
A judge has ruled that a planning inspector "erred in law" in his decision to refuse an application to alter a planning permission for a new house, and found that planning guidance on the issue is "confusing" as it wrongly suggests that such alterations should be limited to "minor material amendments".
