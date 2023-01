Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 (Commencement No. 11 and Saving and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2023

These Regulations bring paragraph 4 of schedule 2 of the Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 (“the Act”) fully into force on 11 February 2023. They also bring section 62 of the Act into force on that date for the limited purposes of the commencement of that paragraph.