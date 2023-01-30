Government approves expansion and continued operation of hazardous waste dump
Ministers have approved plans for the 27-hectare expansion of a hazardous waste storage site in Northamptonshire and allowed a 20-year extension of its operations, after agreeing with an examiner that there is a clear need for such infrastructure and that the long-term effects of the project on biodiversity would be beneficial.
