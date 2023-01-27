‘High bar’ required to evidence departure from housing need under new NPPF, says chief planner

The government’s chief planner has said that despite draft national policy revisions watering down the requirement for councils’ development plans to meet their local housing need, the “onus” would still be on authorities to explain why they have departed from these figures and claimed the change would help get more plans in place and increase housing delivery.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.