‘High bar’ required to evidence departure from housing need under new NPPF, says chief planner
The government’s chief planner has said that despite draft national policy revisions watering down the requirement for councils’ development plans to meet their local housing need, the “onus” would still be on authorities to explain why they have departed from these figures and claimed the change would help get more plans in place and increase housing delivery.
