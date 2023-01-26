Why plans allocating land for development will need less evidence under new government proposals

A government change to national policy would aim to reduce the amount of evidence needed for local plans to pass examination. While local authority bodies say this will cut costs and time for councils, others warn that it could mean plans being less effective and at greater risk of legal challenge.

by Ben Kochan

