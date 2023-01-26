‘Clarkson fans flood PINS with letters supporting him ahead of farm parking appeal decision'

A report that supporters of TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson have “flooded” the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) with letters of support in relation to an upcoming appeal decision over his controversial plan to create more parking spaces at his farm leads our round-up today’s planning news in other media.

by Toby Porter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.