Room 106, ep31: What’s behind councils’ recent rush to withdraw local plans, more reports of low morale in planning authorities, and why one hallowed planning course has stopped recruiting students

Join the Planning team while they discuss the most important news of the past fortnight, including plans to wind up one of Scotland’s oldest undergraduate planning courses and the spate of local authorities that have delayed or withdrawn their local plans in recent months

