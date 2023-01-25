Student units allowed despite not representing exemplary design

The demolition of an existing building in south-east London and erection of a part 2, part 7, part 14, part 16 storey plus basement mixed-use development comprising 1733sqm of space for employment use, community health hub, education use and 233 purpose-built student residential rooms was allowed despite not representing exemplary architectural design and quality for tall buildings and external design review processes not being followed.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.