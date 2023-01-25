Student units allowed despite not representing exemplary design

The demolition of an existing building in south-east London and erection of a part 2, part 7, part 14, part 16 storey plus basement mixed-use development comprising 1733sqm of space for employment use, community health hub, education use and 233 purpose-built student residential rooms was allowed despite not representing exemplary architectural design and quality for tall buildings and external design review processes not being followed.