Need for national hazardous waste infrastructure found to clearly outweigh harm

An application for a Development Consent Order which sought to expand the area of an existing hazardous waste site, increase the volumes of hazardous waste that the new facility could handle in total, and extend the operation of the site until 2046, was given consent as the secretary of state considered the harm he had identified from the proposed development would be clearly outweighed by the need for national hazardous waste infrastructure.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.