Need for national hazardous waste infrastructure found to clearly outweigh harm

An application for a Development Consent Order which sought to expand the area of an existing hazardous waste site, increase the volumes of hazardous waste that the new facility could handle in total, and extend the operation of the site until 2046, was given consent as the secretary of state considered the harm he had identified from the proposed development would be clearly outweighed by the need for national hazardous waste infrastructure.