How the draft NPPF revisions soften the test authorities face on housing delivery
Proposed changes to the government’s housing delivery test soften the penalties that are applied to councils within whose boundaries there is considered to be under-delivery of new homes. In particular, it would remove the pressure for authorities to find more deliverable housing sites, practitioners suggest.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.