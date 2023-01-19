How the draft NPPF revisions soften the test authorities face on housing delivery

Proposed changes to the government’s housing delivery test soften the penalties that are applied to councils within whose boundaries there is considered to be under-delivery of new homes. In particular, it would remove the pressure for authorities to find more deliverable housing sites, practitioners suggest.

by Ben Kochan

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.